Turnout strong for early voting

Staff Report

An election ballot that includes a Presidential race, seats for the U.S. House and Senate, and a litany of local elections has drawn a strong turnout for early voting in Iberville Parish.

The startup on Friday drew 530 voters, with long lines during the first half of the day, according to Registrar of Voters Melissa S. Bourgoyne.

A total of 525 voters filed into the office on Saturday and more than 400 on Monday, but the lines have moved quicker and become shorter since Friday, she said.

“People shouldn’t have problems now with long lines,” Bourgoyne said. “Everything is moving more quickly.”

The Presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden – former vice-president under Barack Obama – headlines the ballot.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, vies for another six-year term against a crop of candidates that includes Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Voters will also cast ballots on the 2nd Congressional seat currently held by Democrat Cedric Richmond and the 6th Congressional District post, currently held by Garret Graves.

Closer to home, Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves faces opposition from Selectman Timmy Martinez, while five of six seats on the Board of Selectman also go up for grabs in the race.

Voters in Rosedale will make a decision in a mayoral race that pits incumbent Riley Blanchet against Kevin Gantt.

Three seats on the Board of Aldermen in Rosedale and Grosse Tete are also on the ballot.

Races for Constable and Justices of the Peace are also up for grabs in wards throughout the parish.