Plaquemine Garden Club names October winner

Staff Report

The home of Gary and Patti Perrault on Bayou Road in Plaquemine was chosen as the Plaquemine Garden Club's October Garden of the Month. Their home sits back from a large front yard and is surrounded by unique flowerbeds full of periwinkle, heather, daisies, variegated ginger, amaryllis, zinnias and portulaca tucked among antiques, like a wheelbarrow filled with flowers, a bicycle with a basket of flowers, sugar kettle and repurposed pots. An old fence section is adorned with antique garden tools. A side flowerbed contains a click face from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church bell tower that had to be replaced and is surrounded by seasonal flowers. Patti loves to treasure hunt and design unique flowerbeds around her home that Gary plants and maintains.