Trick or Treat schedule set, along with COVID protocol

Staff Report

Halloween activities will continue in Iberville Parish, but social distancing and masks will be part of the protocol during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. throughout Iberville Parish.

Homeowners who wish to welcome young ghouls and goblins are asked to leave their light on at the front door.

Although the traditional door-to-door festivities will remain in effect, the Village of Grosse Tete canceled this year’s “Boo on the Bayou.” It also scrapped plans for the Veterans Day ceremony and “Christmas on the Bayou,” two longtime traditions in the northern part of the parish.

The CDC has issued numerous guidelines for safe Trick or Treating, including recommendations to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters, giving out treats outdoors if possible, and setting up stations with individually bagged treats for kids to take. They also urge kids to wash their hands before handling treats.

The CDC also urges trick-or-treaters and their parents to stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with them.

Parents should also bring hand sanitizer and use it after touching objects or other people.