Plaquemine Main Street Program purchases new Christmas decorations

Staff Report

Christmas will have a fresh look this year in the Main Street area.

The Plaquemine Main Street Program recently purchased new Christmas decorations for The City of Plaquemine Historic District and Main Street District areas.

The new decor will provide a much-needed upgrade to the aging telephone pole decor that has been used for many years, according to Main Street Program Director Charley Robinson.

“The residents and visitors to Our City will now be able to enjoy the Seasonal Decor upon entering and exiting our downtown. Eden Street will feature LED Snowflakes, and Church Street will have LED Holly Leaves,” Robinson said. “Railroad Avenue will have LED Wreathes, And Main Street will have LED Poinsettias all in red, green, and white lights.”

Pole banners on each end of these streets will proclaim “Seasons Greetings” and “Happy Holidays.”

The Main Street Program was able to turn a negative into a positive by getting permission from the Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. and the City Finance Department to reallocate budgeted funds for 2020 Main Street co-sponsored events that were unable to take place due to COVID-19.

The lights will likely go up the week before Thanksgiving. They will adorn Eden Street, Church Street and Main Street, along with Railroad Avenue.

“The City of Plaquemine hopes that these new decorations are enjoyed by many, for many years to come,” Robinson said. “Please take your family out for a driving tour of our downtown area in the “City of Hospitality” and check out the new lights. It will provide much better presentation and much better quality.”

The Main Street Program hopes to host a Main Street vendor event in December. The decision to hold the event will hinge upon whether organizers can attract enough vendor participation.

The decision will be made at the Nov. 4 meeting, Robinson said.