Old City Hall project nears completion

Staff Report

The second coat of paint is being applied to old City Hall to finish up the difficult job of restoring the exterior of the historic building. The east side wall of the building was bowing out and in danger of collapsing. The wall was removed to its foundation and replaced with a new wall. In inspecting the wall issue, the city found roof problems that required re-roofing the building. It was then pressure-washed and is now getting a fresh paint job, which should keep the exterior in good shape for years to come. The total project cost was $150,000. One of the most historic buildings in the city, it first served as the Iberville Parish Courthouse and jail, then as City Hall before its present use as the Iberville Museum. It was built in 1850.