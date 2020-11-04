Pandemic forces cancelation of annual Veterans Day rites

Staff Report

Restrictions from the coronavirus forced cancellation the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The event, a tradition in which the parish pays homage to all military veterans and those who have served in all battles, has been held each year in front of the memorial wall adjacent to the Iberville Parish Courthouse.

Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and all other local officials ask Iberville Parish residents to take a moment Wednesday, Nov. 11, to pay homage at home for the veterans to have made sacrifices for their freedom.