Phase 3 remains intact amid chances of spike

Staff Report

BATON ROUGE – Phase 3 of the COVID-19 mitigation measures will remain in place until Dec. 5 across Louisiana, in accordance with the executive order Gov. John Bel Edwards issued last week.

The current order will remain intact until Dec. 4.

He issued the latest directive as Louisiana has seen a downward trend in new cases.

A total of 380 cases were reported statewide on Monday, along with 12 new deaths. The total of hospitalized COVID patients increased to 652 and 71 were on ventilators.

West Baton Rouge’s rate increase from 5.30 to 5.40 in the last week, while Iberville’s percent positivity rate has held steady at 4.90 for the last two weeks. The percent positivity rate has increased from 8.30 for the week of Oct. 15-21 to 12.90 for the week of Oct. 22-28.

Spikes in Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida – and fears of another nationwide surge – necessitated the move to stay in Phase 3.

“The mitigation measures we have in place are slowing the spread of COVID and saving lives and now is not the time to let up,” Edwards said. “All Louisianans need to continue to work together to slow the spread of COVID in our state and keep hospitalizations down so that we do not risk our ability to deliver health care to our people.

“We have now seen three consecutive days of increasing hospitalizations, and last saw this many people in the hospital in mid-September,” he said. “As we move into the holiday season, it is important that people do not let their guard down. We have seen COVID spread because of small, private gatherings at people’s homes and everyone should be focused on minimizing their risk and protecting their loved ones.”

The White House Coronavirus Task Force shares data weekly with the states, which shows that while much of the nation is seeing a surge in new cases, Louisiana’s new case count and test positivity has remained mostly stable. Louisiana has the 44th highest number of new cases per capita, with the lowest test positivity and new cases per capita in the South.