Gospel concert to benefit Sound Radio

Staff Report

A benefit concert will be held Friday, Nov. 20 at Milldale Baptist Church, 11950 Milldale Rd. in Zachary.

The Southern gospel concert will benefit Sound Radio, a nonprofit Christian radio station, and the Port Allen Educational Broadcasting Foundation.

The door open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. No tickets will be sold, but donations will be taken at the door.

Artists performing include Greg Sullivan Ministries, Chronicle and Pardoned.