River Region Art Association Depot Gallery to open Santa Shop

Staff Report

Get your Jingle on and stop by the Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association for a step into a winter wonderland full of artistic gifts for Christmas.

Our elves (members) have been making wreaths, decorated bottles, jewelry, ornaments, and cards all suitable for your home and gift giving. And our selection of original photographs, small, medium and large sized art is ready for wrapping and Santa delivery.

All precautions to protect visitors are in place. We ask that you wear a mask and we will make sure no more than our required number is in the Gallery at one time.

Santa Shop opens Saturday and remains open until Christmas. Hours for Nov. 21 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday noon to 4 p.m.

Enjoy coffee with us throughout the day! The Depot Gallery is located at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. If you get lost call us at (225) 644-8469. The Depot Gallery is a non-profit organization where artists work as docents and sell their work.