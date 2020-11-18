Garden Club fills museum flowerbed

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Garden Club recently filled the large flowerbed located in the wide sidewalk going into the Iberville Museum with multicolored pansies to compliment the drift roses alternated with sasanqua around the centerpiece of an antique urn with boxwood.

Flax were planted in the large brown flowerpots that flank the large columns in the front of the Museum. The planters located on each side of the park benches were also filled with multicolored pansies.

Plaquemine Garden Club has been involved in preserving and beautifying the Iberville Museum since its inception in 1998 by providing its first landscape plan. The Museum is the oldest building in the city of Plaquemine, having been built in 1848 as the first Iberville Parish courthouse.

It became the city of Plaquemine’s city hall in 1906 when the parish built a larger courthouse. Then, in 1985, the parish built its current courthouse, and the city moved its governmental offices into the parish’s second courthouse, leaving the original courthouse/city hall vacant. With the leadership of the Plaquemine mayor, the old city hall became the Iberville Museum in 1998, renovated and opened to the public in June 2000.

Through the years, Plaquemine Garden Club has provided “womanpower” to plan and plant seasonal flowers and shrubs in the front of the Museum semi annually, added flowerpots and park benches for its front entrance in 2001 and added a beautiful fountain as the centerpiece of its round flowerbed in the central walkway in 2008.

In 2017, additional large flowerpots were added to adorn the Greek columns of the building. In 2019, however, the fountain malfunctioned and was replaced by an antique urn surrounded by drift roses and sasanqua.