Tax notices mailed, parish expects uptick

The Iberville Parish Tax Collector’s Office mailed out property tax notices for residents and businesses last week, on the heels of the 2020 reassessment.

The tax collector’s office is a branch of the Iberville Sheriff’s Office. Deadline for payment is Dec. 31.

The taxes are based on the assessed value of property, as determined by the Iberville Parish Assessor’s Office.

Assessor Randy Sexton, who begins his fourth term in office next year, said the reassessment should boost collections by about $3 million from the previous year.

“We’ve been very fortunate in Iberville Parish,” he said. “I didn’t expect to have increased of $3 million from the previous year.”

Iberville will also benefit from the expiration of a 10-year emption for Shintech, which will yield another $9 million for the parish.

The parish will see a total increase of $11 million through the Shintech exemption and others that have fallen off the books, Sexton said.

Uncertainty remains, however, on valuations for property along The Island, whose golf course and country club closed last spring.

“We’ve had questions on the values there, and I’ve been evaluating that when some sales start to happen, and we feel the value is decreasing with the golf course closing and that we will have to do some adjustments there,” Sexton said.

Sales will tell the tale.

“I’ve gotten questions about value, and we’re going to keep an eye on it to see whether the values are going down or not because of the closure,” the assessor said.

Rumors persist, however, that a buyer may eventually come forth, according to Sexton.

“I’m still hearing talk about it not being completely done yet,” he said. “Even though you open that right now, play will be down, and doing it in the winter also, take both those factors into consideration.”