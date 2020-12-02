White Castle man dies after hit by train

Staff Report

A White Castle man died Monday when he was hit by a train near White Castle, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Harold S. Douglas, 41, of 32965 Olano St.

Douglas was rabbit hunting along the railroad tracks in the area between White Castle and Nottoway, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Douglas was trying to remove the dog away from the oncoming train but did not realize how close he was to the approaching locomotive.