Visitations at Parish Jail suspended due to COVID

Staff Report

The spike in coronavirus cases and subsequent move backwards into a “modified” Phase 2 has led to suspension of visitation at Iberville Parish Jail, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

No cases have been reported thus far, but the decision was made as precautionary measure, he said.

“This suspension is being put in place strictly out of an abundance of caution for the safety of inmates and employees,” Stassi said.

The suspension will stay into effect “until further notice,” according to the sheriff.

Video visitations, however, will remain available. To set up an account through City Telecoin for video visitations, call (318) 746-1114.

Attorney/client meetings will be allowed in person, through a window, via video phone on a non-recorded line.