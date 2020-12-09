Local offices, amendment decided in Dec. 5 election

Staff Report

A constitutional amendment failed resoundingly in Iberville Parish, while several local seats were decided in an election with relatively light turnout Saturday, Dec. 5.

In Plaquemine, Shannon Courtade won the seat to replace District V Selectman Timmy Martinez, who came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Mayor Ed Reeves on Nov. 3.

Courtade tallied 275 votes against 173 for Rudy Ourso. The turnout of 44.5 was the highest of any race in the parish.

In a race for Constable in Justice of the Peace Ward 6, Thomas Jones drew 642 votes against the 499 for opponent Larry Johnson.

The multi-parish race for Republican Senate Committee Chairman for the 17th Senatorial District, Division E ended in a victory for Brad Daigle, who had 237 votes to unseat incumbent Arthur Neal Bagwell, who had 144 votes.

An 2.8 percent turnout was reported for that race by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

An amendment that would have allowed out of state residents to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors failed with 81 percent opposing the measure in Iberville Parish. Turnout was 12 percent on that measure.