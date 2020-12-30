IPSO narcotics agents nab three for meth possession

Staff Report

The Christmas holiday proved not so merry for three suspects Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents arrested on various drug charges.

Agents seized approximately 8.5 ounces of methamphetamine during the arrests Dec. 24 that put a dent in the distribution of meth in the targeted areas of Plaquemine, Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon.

“No white Christmas for these three,” Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Chantell Marionneaux, 48, of Plaquemine, Jeremy Melancon, 44, of Abbeville and Cullen Simpson, 32, of Addis all face charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Simpson was also cited for no taillight on his vehicle.

The arrests continue what has been a busy season for the narcotics division.

In mid-December, a traffic stop by Louisiana State Police and agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Interstate Interdiction Unit led to the arrest of three Tangipahoa Parish men on charges of possession of more than 15 lbs. of heroin.

One month earlier, two Florida residents were arrested on charges related to a major drug seizure by the Iberville Parish Interdiction Unit. Agents seized 10 kilos, approximately 2.2 lbs. per kilo of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of over $500,000,