Christmas decorating contest winners announced

Staff Report

The winners of the first Light It Up Plaquemine Christmas decorating contest are: 1st place: Ashley Mendoza on 58535 Village Court in The Island; 2nd place: Bill and Flo Parlow at 4585 Pecan Point; and 3rd pace - Erica Creer at 57723 Desobry St.

Congratulations to our winners! The decorations were judged by Kathy D'Albor and Kathleen Doyle of the Plaquemine Garden Club and Lorraine Hidalgo and Deryl Ourso of the Westside Master Gardeners, with Plaquemine Fire Chief Darren Ramirez serving as their driver for the judging. Thanks to them for helping with this festive project.