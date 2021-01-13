Tony Clayton takes office as District Attorney for 18th Judicial District

Staff Report

District Attorney Antonio M. “Tony” Clayton took his oath of office on Thursday, Jan. 7, serving as District Attorney for the parishes of Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge. He was unopposed for the position, and assumed the reins from former District Attorney Richard “Ricky” Ward, who retired after 30 years in office.

He was sworn in on the steps of the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse by retired Louisiana Supreme Court Judge Kitty Kimball, as his wife, Paula, and his mother, Clara, held the Bible.

Clayton served as First Assistant District Attorney, and was the Chief of Felony Trials for the DA’s office prior to becoming District Attorney. In those roles, he successfully prosecuted two serial killers, and also tried almost every major felony case involving violent crimes for the past 17 years, with an almost perfect record of convictions.

In addition, he has served as both Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors, and is a managing partner in the Port Allen law firm of Clayton, Fruge’, Ward and Hendry.

In addition to his public service as a prosecutor, Tony served, in 1997, as a District Court Judge at the 19th Judicial District Court by appointment of the Louisiana Supreme Court. Tony has many professional affiliations and serves on numerous boards and commissions.

He is a 1988 graduate of Southern University A & M College and a 1991 Cum Laude graduate of Southern University Law Center. He is married to the former Paula Hartley. He is the proud father of Brilliant, Austin, Jené, Brandon and TJ.