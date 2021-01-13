Stassi upbeat about prospects for 2021

Staff Report

The use of a new data system this year will bring state-of-the-art technique for Iberville Parish law enforcement to gather information on suspects, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was set to launch its new CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system this week, after nearly a year of work to implement the program. The system will provide immediate information on suspects from Iberville Parish, he said.

“It will bring us into the 21st century,” Stassi said. "Everything they’ve ever done in Iberville Parish will come up on the screen, and it will show us everything about that person.”

In addition, the sheriff’s office plans to continue its ongoing efforts to stop the increase in youth violence and remove illegal firearms and assault weapons across the streets.

He’s hoping that another ongoing issue will cease in 2021.

Stassi is keeping an optimistic outlook on the coronavirus vaccine, with hopes that it will bring a long-awaited end to the pandemic that began early last year.

“We’re hoping the vaccine will help us get out of the rut we’re in, and we’re hoping our businesses will hold on,” he said. “We’re doing well at this point and we’re expecting everything to move forward."