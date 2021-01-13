Additional Iberville location included among new sites for COVID vaccinations

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Health will extend the number of vaccine locations to an additional 102 providers and 13 more parishes, including one more in Iberville.

Innis Community Health is the new addition in the parish as part of the state’s move to increase availability of the Moderna vaccine.

Viallon Pharmacy in White Castle is now included, along with Goudeau’s Heathmart in Plaquemine, as the two Iberville Parish vaccination sites.

All Walgreens locations are also included on the list.

Pharmacies statewide – particularly those in rural areas -- have told LDH that demand has far outpaced the supply.

The Moderna vaccine includes 10 doses in a vial. All doses must be used within six hours.

The 209 providers include 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers and nine healthcare sites.

The first round is available for:

Persons ages 70 years or older in the community,

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis providers and patients,

Home health service providers and recipients,

Dental providers and staff, and

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)

The expansion of the provider list now puts vaccine providers in all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.