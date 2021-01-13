City of Plaquemine officials take oath of office

Staff Report

Officials for the City of Plaquemine took the oath of office for the 2021-25 term during a small ceremony Jan. 4 at Iberville Parish Courthouse.

The event was limited and brief, and masks were required except for photos, all in an effort to protect the health of everyone attending.

City officials for the 2021-2024 term include: Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves, Jr., Selectmen Lindon “Lin” Rivet (Dist. 1), Oscar S. Mellion (Dist. 2), Wanda B. Jones (Dist. 3), Thomas “Tommy”; LeBlanc (Dist. 4), Shannon Courtade (Dist. 5), and Jimmie Randle (Dist. 6), Jr., Police

Chief Kenny Payne, Police Administrator Harold M “Mike” Little, Judge Mike Distefano, City Marshall Michael Barbee, and Fire Chief Darren Ramirez.

The City thanks James “Fry” Hymel for serving as emcee for the event, and Rev. Clyde McNell for providing the opening prayer. Selectwoman Wanda Jones was sick and could not be present for the swearing-in. She will formally be sworn in later this month.