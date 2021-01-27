Confederate statue gone from Plaquemine City Hall grounds

Staff Report

A statue that paid homage to Confederate soldiers was removed last week from the grounds of Plaquemine City Hall.

The removal of the statue came six and a half months after the Iberville Parish Council unanimously approved the removal of the monument. Council members rendered the vote at the June 16 meeting.

“It’s now in storage,” Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said Monday.

He did not specify the storage site.

The Daughters of the Confederacy – which no longer has a chapter in Iberville Parish -- erected the statue in 1912 on the front lawn of what was then the Iberville Courthouse, before it became the Plaquemine City Hall in 1985. The statue at the corner of Meriam Street and Railroad Avenue reads “To the Memory of the Soldiers of Iberville, 1861-65” on one side, while another side bears the inscription “Confederate Heroes” and another side reads “Let the Principles for Which They Fought Live Eternally.”

Raheem Pierce, who represents District 6 on the Iberville Parish Council, requested the proposal for the agenda days after he orchestrated a march in downtown Plaquemine to protest the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The vote drew applause from residents who believed the statue paid homage to slavery of African-Americans, and opposition from those who said the statue represents history.