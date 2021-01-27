LDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak connected to wrestling tournament

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an outbreak connected to the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held Jan. 15 and 16 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The Department has received more than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the tournament either day should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms. If you do not have a healthcare provider, you can call 211 to help you identify one. LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites on its website.

In addition, all individuals attending the event should monitor for the following COVID-19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

All individuals who attended the event should also quarantine, or stay home, to prevent further spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 can be transmitted before symptoms appear and even by people who never experience symptoms. The standard quarantine period is 14 days after exposure, but LDH accepts the following shortened quarantine options:

If symptoms do not develop by day 10 post exposure, the quarantine period can be shortened to 10 days.

If an exposed person tests negative by a viral test (not an antibody test) on day 5 or later post exposure, and they have no symptoms by day 7 post exposure, the quarantine period can be shortened to 7 days.

Individuals following one of the shortened quarantine options should continue to self-monitor for symptoms for the entire 14 days and carefully follow all prevention measures, including masking, distancing and hand hygiene.

Anyone with questions about isolation or quarantine can call the LDH Contact Tracing line for further information: 877-766-2130.