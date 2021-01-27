Iberville Council honors parish football coaches

Special to The Post South

Members of the Iberville Parish Council last week recognized local high school head football coaches on their efforts that led to playoff berths for the 2020 season. Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano, East Iberville coach Justin Joseph and White Castle coach Marc Brown accepted the honors during the Jan. 19 meeting. Plaquemine finished 7-3 after reaching the Class 4A non-select quarterfinals, while East Iberville ended its season 8-2 after reaching the Class1-A non-select state semifinals. White Castle wrapped its 2020 season with a 5-4 record after the Bulldogs reached the Class 1A non-select quarterfinals.