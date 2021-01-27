'Bucket' Scott remembered for loyalty

Staff Report

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said he will remember longtime public servant Henry “Bucket” Scott Jr. for his years of loyal, selfless service to the parish.

Services were held for Scott on Jan. 1 at St. John the Baptist Church in Dorsevyille.

Scott died Dec. 26 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 80.

His extensive resume included multiple terms as an Iberville Parish Councilman for District 3 and years of work in youth programs.

“He was one of the most loyal people who ever worked for me over these twenty-three years of my administration … a ‘people person’ who never met a stranger and always reached out to help others,” Ourso said Monday. “He did so more for his family and the people he represented than he ever did for himself … he just loved to help people.

“What I really admired about him was that he was good with the youth in his area,” he said. “In the Dorseyville/Bayou Goula area, he was like an icon … he never let his people down and he was always trying to help out somebody and went the extra mile for the people he represented over the years.”

Scott also worked as a Deputy Iberville Parish Assessor, supervisor of the Iberville Parish Council Maintenance Department and bus driver for the Iberville Parish School System.

He was also owner/coach for the Dorseyville Dodgers Sugar Cane League Baseball Team.

Ourso said he had never seen Scott angry over the years.

Ourso recalled his days watching Scott at the helm of the teams he coached in the league.

“That’s the only time I’d see him get excited … a bad call by the ump or something like that,” Ourso said. “But he was always low-keyed, with the same temperament and a smile across his face … he had a heart of gold.”

Ourso said he believes Scott’s loyalty and reliability will be among the biggest parts of his legacy.

“He was a loyal soul,” he said. “If you told you something, that was his word and he never went back on his word.”

Scott’s survivors include 10 children and 23 grandchildren.