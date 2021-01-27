Parks reopen throughout Iberville Parish

Staff Report

A flattening in COVID totals in recent weeks has prompted parish government to reopen the gates to parks throughout the parish.

The drop in the number of cases paved the way for Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso to give the green light to reopen the parks, which had been closed after a spike in cases related to the holidays.

“Our numbers have gone down, and we monitored the numbers after the holidays,” he said. “Things are looking better.”

According to data the Louisiana Department of Health released last week, recreation ranks toward the bottom of the list in the number of outbreaks and spread. A total of 10 outbreaks and 38 cases statewide have been attributed to activity in recreation.

Industrial settings led the pack with 115 outbreaks and 855 cases, followed by bars with 53 outbreaks and 537 cases.

He urged residents to remain diligent and not let their guards down, despite the encouraging news. Ourso also remains hopeful that residents will give strong consideration to the vaccine, although some remain skeptical about it.

“As for me, I’m following the science,” he said.