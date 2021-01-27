State adds sites for COVID vaccines

Staff Report

New COVID vaccine provider sites have been added in the Westbank parishes as the state moves to ramp up the immunization process for Tier 1 recipients.

In Iberville, the locations include Goudeau’s Pharmacy, 57930 LaBauve Ave., (225) 687-4349 or https://www.goudeauspharmacy.com, and Viallon Drug Co., 32555 Bowie St. in White Castle at (225) 545-2402 or https://viallondrug.com/contact.

The Walmart pharmacies have been added to the provider list for West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes, while Walgreens is also listed among the providers in West Baton Rouge and Iberville.

The expansion of providers comes as a total of 35,694 vaccines have been initiated across Region 2, which includes West Baton Rouge, Iberville and

314,328 total doses have been administered since the process began the first week of 2021.

For appointments at the Walmart Pharmacy on 3255 La. 1 South in Port Allen, call (225) 749-7454 or visit the website at www.walmart.com/store/1136-port-allen-la.

To make an appointment at the Walgreen Pharmacy at 220 N. Alexander Ave., at www.walgreens.com/covid19vac.

Other providers in Pointe Coupee Parish include Innis Community Health Clinic on 6450 La. 1 in Innis, and Super 1 Pharmacy on 420 Hospital Road.