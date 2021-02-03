Brian Aguillard named to Plaquemine Bank and Trust board

Staff Report

Stephen Panepinto, Chairman of the Board of Plaquemine Bank and Trust Co., announced the election of Brian M. Aguillard to the Board of Directors at the board meeting in December, 2020.

Aguillard, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. A licensed Civil Engineer and Land Surveyor, he began his own practice B.M. Aguilliard & Associates, LLC in 2011. The firm specializes in new residential and commercial civil/site design and assists land owners, developers and contractors in acquiring permits for those projects, primarily in the Baton Rouge area and surrounding parishes.

“Brian Aguillard brings much experience and benefit to enhance our board," Panepinto said. "With our emphasis on construction lending, Brian’s business expertise and liaisons dovetail with our mission to serve our communities. We love it here! We are proud to be a part of this community and will continue to do our best to provide the best banking and financial services available. Adding Brian to our board contributes to our abilities. “

Aguilliard is married to Erin Adams Aguillard, and they enjoy sporting events, fishing, hunting and boating with their sons Michael, Joseph and Luke.

Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned and operated full-service financial institution. More information is available at www.plaqbank.com