St. Gabriel salutes East Iberville football team

Staff Report

The City of St. Gabriel presented a resolution of recognition to the East Iberville High School football team (pictured here in playoff action), which reached the 2020 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 1A non-select semifinals. It marked the first time in school history that an EIHS squad reached the semifinals. “The mayor, chief of police and city council for the City of St. Gabriel do hereby commend and congratulate the administration, faculty, coaches, players students, parents and loyal fans and supporters of the 2020 East Iberville High School Football Tiger Team on this historic achievement.”