Dr. Craig Greene elected LPSC chairman

Staff Report

Dr. Craig Greene, who represents District 2 for the Louisiana Public Service Commission, was elected on a 4-1 vote last week to become the commission’s chairman.

Greene, a Baton Rouge resident, is a native of Maringouin.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be trusted with this responsibility by my peers,” Greene said. “I look forward to continuing where Chairman Francis is leaving us off - leading the Commission in a fair and balanced manner, always ensuring that utility customers, the people of Louisiana who have asked us to represent them, are the focus of the decisions we make.”

District 2 covers East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

Greene was elected in a special election in fall 2017 to fill an unexpired term. He won an election for a full term one year later.

His current term expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Greene said he has prioritized a balance in regulation during his time with the LPSC.

“We have to understand the mechanics of healthy utility providers, but at the same time create and sustain the regulatory expectation throughout Louisiana that the customers those utilities serve are the priority,” he said. “My leadership will continue to reflect that necessity.”

He said he has made steps to bring creative policies into Louisiana.

“Even in a jurisdiction where we regulate monopolies, I do not believe there is a monopoly on ideas. New thoughts are introduced every day all over the country with the goal of bringing the best customer service at the best possible price,” Greene discussed. “Maybe some of those ideas won’t work in Louisiana, but it is our responsibility as elected officials to ask questions and work on answers so that Louisiana residents and businesses are positioned best for generations to come.”

Greene and his wife, Kristen, have five children – Hadley, Cass, Gabe, Ryder and Boomer.