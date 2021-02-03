Firefighters learn extrication

Staff Report

Firefighters from East Iberville, Bayou Blue, Maringouin, and Bayou Sorrel/Bayou Pigeon fire departments participated in a LSU FETI training on extrication on Saturday, Jan. 30. Once completed, these firefighters will have completed a 12-hour extrication training. Most of the firefighters are enrolled in our Firefighter 1 and 2 training. Pierre Part Fire Department loaned to use on the instruction, while Gonzales Towing donated the vehicles the training session.