Mayor Reeves honored for service as LEPA chairman

Staff Report

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves was honored for his service as Chairman of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority (LEPA) Board of Directors during the change in officers at LEPA’s Jan. 21 meeting.

Reeves, who was appointed to the LEPA Board in 2017, had previously served as Vice Chairman and as Secretary/Treasurer. He was presented a plaque at the meeting by LEPA General Manager Kevin Bihm.

“Mayor Reeves has provided excellent leadership to the LEPA Board of Directors through a challenging year and contributed a great deal of time and effort in helping LEPA remain a vital asset to its member municipalities,” Bihm said.

Rayne Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux has been named the Chairman of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority (LEPA) Board of Directors for 2021. Mayor Robichaux has been on the Board since 2015, serving as Vice Chairman in 2020, and as Secretary/Treasurer in 2019. He had previously served as Chairman in 2017 and 2018.

Mayor Buz Craft of Vidalia was elected as vice chairman, after serving as Secretary/Treasurer of the Board for 2020. Outgoing Chairman, Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. of Plaquemine, was elected as Secretary/Treasurer of the Board for 2021. The remaining LEPA Operating Committee members for 2020 include Mayor Mike Kloesel of Kaplan and Mr. Jeffrey Stewart of Lafayette.

LEPA is a joint-action agency made up of 17 member municipalities, each owning their own municipal electrical systems. LEPA Members include Abbeville, Alexandria, Houma, Jonesville, Kaplan, Lafayette, Minden, Morgan City, Natchitoches, New Roads, Plaquemine, Rayne, St. Martinville, Vidalia, Vinton, Welsh and Winnfield.