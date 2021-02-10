Iberville Parish councilman receives summons for killing robins

Staff Report

A Facebook post triggered a summons against Iberville Parish Councilman Raheem T. Pierce for allegedly killing and eating robins, a federally protected bird.

The Jan. 22 post showed Pierce – one of the youngest public officials in Louisiana – with a bag of dead robins, along with another picture of him cooking them for breakfast.

Pierce, 20, said he killed 10 robins but said he did not know it was illegal.

“Yes, obvious I didn’t know it was illegal, being I posted it on social media,” he said in a phone interview. “Now that I know it’s illegal, I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

He received the summons when he returned home.

Pierce had posted his story during his trip to

Alabama, where he was helping the Cajun Navy in tornado relief efforts.

Robins are covered under the Migratory Bird Treaty, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service - Migratory Bird Program. A robin is not a game bird and is a migratory bird and illegal to shoot at any time.

It is a violation of federal law to shoot any non-game migratory bird.

The District 6 Parish Council member could face a maximum fine of $1,000 and/or 120 days in jail, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Pierce said he has not heard any word from any of his fellow council members since he received the summons.

The incident gave Pierce further proof of something he said he knew already.

“Honestly, I have known social media could be your best friend or your worst enemy,” he said. “But honestly, I didn’t know it was illegal.

“I’m sorry I shined a negative light on Iberville Parish,” Pierce said. “I’m ready to move forward.”

Pierce took office in 2020 after he won an election that made him the the youngest in Iberville Parish history.