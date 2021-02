Staff Report

The deadline to register in person or by mail for the March 20 election is Feb. 17. The deadline to register online at geauxvote.com is Feb. 27.

Early voting begins Saturday, March 6, and continues daily except Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The runoff election will be April 24.

For more information, contact Melissa Bourgoyne, registrar of voters, at (225) 687-5201.