White Castle man dies in motorcycle crash

Staff Report

A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle took the life of a White Castle man on Jan. 31, according to Louisiana State Police.

Calvin Deggs, 57, died from injuries he sustained in the accident.

The incident occurred on La. 1, south of La. 69 (Bowie Street) in White Castle, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.

According to the initial investigation, Deggs was traveling southbound on La. 1 on a 2014 Yamaha V Star. At the same time, a 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling in front of the Yamaha.

For reasons still under investigation, the Yamaha struck the rear of the Ford, Scrantz said.

Deggs sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and not injured. As a part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.