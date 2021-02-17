Panepinto elected to Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

Staff Report

Stephen Panepinto, Chairman, President and CEO of Plaquemine Bank and Trust Co., recently was elected to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) Board of Directors.

He will serve a four-year term representing Louisiana Financial Institutions, Community Development Organizations and Insurance Companies that are members of the FHLB Dallas.

The Federal Home Loan Bank System has 11 banks throughout the United States. The FHLB Dallas district serves New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi members. The Federal Home Loan Bank System was created by Congress and signed into law in 1932, to provide affordable and flexible sources of funding for some 7,000 financial institutions. The FHLB Dallas is one of these 11 banks.

“I am honored to serve in this capacity and look forward in assisting fellow members with products and services offered by the Federal Home Loan Bank System,”Panepinto said.

Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned and operated full-service financial institution established in 1968. Additional information is available at www.plaqbank.com.