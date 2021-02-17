Winter storm leads to multi-car wrecks on Interstate 10

Staff Report

Icy conditions caused several multiple-car accidents along the Whiskey Bay span of Interstate 10 early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

A Iberville Parish sheriff's deputy cruiser was involved in the pileup, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi. The deputy was not injured, he said.

Troopers responded to several accidents, including a 14-vehicle crash on the westbound and five-car accident on the eastbound span. It also caused three 18-wheelers to jackknife along the span that boders Iberville and St. Martin parishes.

A quicker and heavier ice accumulation on the elevated roadways contributed to the accidents, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for the Louisiana State Police.

The conditions along highways throughout the area left the troopers spread thin overnight and led to longer wait times for those in the crash, according to Scrantz.

No other information was available on the accidents at press time.

The winter storm brought conditions not seen in south Louisiana since early 2018, which included two snowfalls within two months – an extreme rarity in south Louisiana.