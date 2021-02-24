Kiwanis False River fishing tournament set for March 21

Staff Report

Cash prizes will go to the top winners in the annual Kiwanis False River Fishing Tournament, scheduled for March 21.

The Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee is sponsor of the longtime spring tradition.

Guaranteed prize money based on 70 boats participating will range from $3,000 for the first-place winner, $1,500 for the runner-up and $800 for the third-place participant, down to $150 for those who place seventh through 10th.

In the “Big Bass” division, $500 will go to the first place winner, while the second-place competitor will go home with $200 and the third-place winner wil receive $100.

The weigh-in begins at approximately 3 p.m. Family members and friends are invited to see the big fish and celebrate the winners. Kiwanis thanks Maggio Buick GMC for being the primary sponsor, as well as the many businesses donating funds or door prizes for the event.

All registrants will be eligible for door prizes. Fishermen and women will receive complimentary jambalaya and tickets. Also, a $1.00-per-ticket raffle will be held that day, with half of the proceeds going to the winning ticket.

The Kiwanis of Pointe Coupee is a small club dedicated to helping families and children of the community. The club sponsors teacher grants, provide collegiate scholarships, sponsor a Bringing Up Grades (BUGs) program, care for the Kiwanis Community Park and many other community-oriented activities.

The club also maintains the False River No-Wake and Safety Buoys under the jurisdiction for of the Parish Council as a community service.

The club meets on the second Thursday of the month. For information on membership, visit the club website at kiwanisofpointecoupee@gmail.com.