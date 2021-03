Staff Report

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail in the April 24 election is March 24. The deadline to register online is April 3.

Early voting will begin April 10 and will continue through April 17, excluding Sunday, April 11. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

For more information, contact Melissa Bourgoyne, Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters, at (225) 687-5201.