Groundbreaking held for Wesley Place

Staff Report

The New Horizons Community Development Corp., a local non-profit organization created in 2002 by Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, held a groundbreaking Friday for the two duplexes it will build on the corner of Baytown Street and Iron Farm Road.

Plymouth Rock Baptist Church donated the property to New Horizons in 2002, and the organization obtained a $600,000 grant from the Louisiana Housing Authority to build the two duplexes, which will be leased out.

The group is applying for more grants to build additional affordable housing in the area. The duplexes were named in honor of the late Rev. Lee Wesley, who played a key role in the establishment of New Horizons and in getting the grant for the duplexes. Members of Rev. Wesley's family were in attendance for the groundbreaking.

Special recognition is given to the all-volunteer board of New Horizons: Torris Armstead, Linda Harleaux, Nora Alexander, Faye Georgetown, Ronald Spradley, Brian Williams, Kimberely Butler, Cheryl Piper, Edward Fredericks, Clarence Banks and Linda Johnson.

Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr., City Selectman Jimmie Randall and Parish Councilman Ty Arnold spoke at the event, and Rev. Clyde McNell gave a blessing. Mayor Reeves has been a big supporter of the project, providing City assistance when needed. Other City Selectmen attending were Shannon Courtade and Tommy LeBlanc.