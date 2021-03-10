Three Iberville residents pegged for Atchafalaya Basin task force

Staff Report

Three Iberville Parish residents have been appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to serve on a task force that will seek to enhance and restore the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Iberville Parish Council Chairman Matt Jewell, Thomas Edgar Ashley and Victor Blanchard IV will serve on the 14-member board that includes members from throughout south Louisiana.

Jewell, a resident of Maringouin, is a longtime member of the Iberville Parish Council and owner of Jewell Insurance Agency. He will serve as representative of the commercial fishing industry in the East Atchafalaya Basin.

Ashley, who resides in Plaquemine, is retired and will serve as a representative of conservation organizations participating in policy or projects related to the conservation of the Atchalfalaya Basin.

Blanchard, land manager for A.Wilbert’s Sons, will serve as a representative of landowners in the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Other board members include:

Christopher P. Bonvillian, Ph.D, Thibodeaux, an associate professor of Nicholls State University. He will serve as a representative from an academic institution doing research in the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Donald J. Braud, Gonzales, owner of Don’s Sportsman. He will represent the recreational fishing industry in the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Karen K. Gautreaux, Mandeville. Director of government relations for the Louisiana Chapter of the Nature Conservancy. She will represent conservation organizations participating in policy or projects relating to the conservation of the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Jody P. Meche, Henderson, president of the Louisiana Crawfish Producers Association-West. He will represent the commercial fishing industry in the West Atchafalaya Basin.

Roswell K. Milling, New Orleans, who will serve as a representative from the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection, Restoration and Conservation.

Robert “Rudy” Sparks Jr., Patterson, vice president of Williams Incorporated. He will represent landowners in the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Roy M. “Mike” Spinks, Baton Rouge, regional director of operations for Enterprise Products. He will represent the energy transportation sector.

Christopher J. Tauzin, Breaux Bridge, co-owner of Assaf, Simoneaux, Tauzin & Associates. He will serve as a representative from the West Atchafalaya Basin.

Raymond M. “Mac” Wade, Morgan City, who works as executive director for the Port of Morgan City and will serve as its representative.