Congressional seat on ballot Saturday

Staff Report

Voters in portions of Iberville Parish will head to the polls Saturday for the primary race to fill a vacant U.S. Congressional seat.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Iberville portion of the district covers a small portion of Plaquemine, as well as St. Gabriel and parts of White Castle.

The election covers 24 of Iberville’s 39 precincts.

A total of 706 voters cast early ballots for what will likely be a light turnout. Of the early votes, 286 were cast in person and the remaining through mail-in ballots.

The election for the fill the 2nd Congressional District seat comes after Cedric Richmond accepted a cabinet position offer from President Joe Biden.

The list of candidates includes prospective frontrunners Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson, both Democrats. Others in the race are Republicans Chelsea Ardoin, Claston Bernard, Greg Lirette, and Sheldon Vincent Sr., along with the following Democrats: Harold John, J. Christopher Johnson, Lloyd M. Kelly, Desiree Ontiveros and Jenett Porter.