Carter, Peterson reach Congressional runoff

Staff Report

An April 24 runoff election between Democrats Troy A. Carter and fellow New Orleanian Karen Carter Peterson will decide the winner of the vacant 2nd Congressional District.

Carter led with 34,396 votes (36 percent) against 21,670 (23 percent) for Peterson in a long list of candidates for the seat vacated by Cedric Richmond, who accepted a cabinet position offer from President Joe Biden shortly after the 2020 Presidential election.

Baton Rouge Democrat Gary Chambers Jr. finished third with 20,151 votes (21 percent). Baton Rouge Republican Claston Bernard, who tallied 9,237 votes, notched 10 percent of the vote. He was the only other candidate to draw double-digit percentages.

Voter turnout was 17.8 percent in Iberville Parish (2,607 voters) and 17. 9 percent statewide.

In Iberville, Parish, the election covered 24 of the parish’s 39 precincts, while the other remainder are domiciled in the 6th Congressional District, represented by Republican Garret Graves.

Chambers led the pack in Iberville with 640 votes (25 percent), while Carter garnered 622 votes (24 percent). Bernard finished with 583 (22 percent), while Peterson had 504 (19 percent).

In neighboring parishes, Peterson led West Baton Rouge with 334 votes (24 percent) and topped the list in East Baton Rouge with 3.045 votes (35 percent).

Carter led Ascension with 776 votes (34 percent).

In north Louisiana, Republican Julia Letlow tallied 67,199 votes (65 percent) to win the 5th Congressional District seat.

The seat went unfilled after her husband, Republican Luke Letlow, died from COVID-19 complications in late December after he won the congressional seat.