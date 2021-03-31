Head-on collision claims two lives, including longtime parish employee

Staff Report

A head-on collision along La. 77 took the life of two Iberville Parish men, including a longtime Iberville Parish government employee.

Patrick Dwyer, 40, and Marvin Dale Stampley, 77, died in the crash on La. 77, south of La. 386 according to Louisiana state police.

Stampley worked 12 years as building inspector for the parish, and previously owned Dale’s Trading Post, a grocery store in the Bayou Sorrell area

The accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. amid rainy weather March 23. The crash occurred as Dwyer was traveling southbound on La. 77 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, Stampley was traveling northbound on La. 77 in a 2015 Ford F-150.

“For reasons still under investigation, Dwyer crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chevrolet striking the Ford head-on,” said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.

Both men were properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries, he said. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Stampley, who had recently returned from a trip Colorado to see his grandson, who was competing in wrestling on a scholarship, Ourso said. Stampley brought Ourso a souvenir T-shirt from a Harley Davidson store in the Rocky Mountain State.

They had spoken for more than an hour the night before Stampley’s accident.

“Dale and I were very close, even though he was 10 years older than me,” Ourso said. “He worked with us 12 years and was a young 77 and had a zest for life and was doing everything on his bucket list … he was having a good time.”

Stampley was on his way to deliver donuts as part of an outreach program when the crash occurred, Ourso said.

“He showed up for work at 5:30 every morning,” he said. “Dale loved his family, his friends and always reached out to help people. I never had one person every say negative about Dale Stampley … never. He just loved helping people and was a big part of my administration.

Stampley also had a key role in events for military veterans, even though Stampley himself had not served in the military.

“It had a chilling effect on me when they brought out the honor guard and read a proclamation on him … it brought me to tears,” Ourso said. “Dale enjoyed everything he did, and I’m going to miss him every bit as much as his family will miss him.”