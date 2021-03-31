Iberville Parish COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 13% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 13% of people living in Iberville Parish are fully vaccinated as of March 30, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Louisiana reported 444,414 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.60% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Louisiana as of March 30 are St. Tammany Parish, Orleans Parish, West Carroll Parish, Tensas Parish and West Feliciana Parish.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Iberville Parish as of March 30:

How many people in Iberville Parish have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

38% of people in Iberville Parish have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 12,427 people

13% of people in Iberville Parish are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,421 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, , which is updated daily.

How many people in Louisiana have been vaccinated so far?