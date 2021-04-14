Ochsner, Health Unit team to increase vaccinations

Staff Report

A partnership between Ochsner Health and the Louisiana Department of Health will help the Iberville Parish Health Unit provide additional COVID-19 vaccinations.

The vaccinations will be given every Thursday at the Iberville Parish Health Unit on 24705 Plaza Drive in Plaquemine.

The Moderna vaccine will be used for the vaccinations.

Patients will be booked automatically for their second vaccine dose and will receive an appointment card reminder.

Future first-dose vaccine clinic dates will be determined when Ochsner and the Health Unit receive notice of allocation from LDH.

Ochsner receives allocation notifications every Friday for the following week.

The goal is to vaccinate residents every Thursday at the health unit, as long as does are available.

To schedule a vaccination, call (225) 687-9021.