Investigation leads to arrest following traffic fatality

Staff Report

A Louisiana State Police investigation into the cause of a crash in February that took the life of a Plaquemine teenager led to the arrest of an Addis man last week.

State Police arrested Marlin Jordan, 42, of Addis, on a charge of negligent homicide after the Feb. 23 accident that killed 13-year-old Janaria James.

The arrest stems from the investigation of a 16-vehcile crash on US 190 west of US 61 in Baton Rouge, according to Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Jordan was traveling eastbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer. As Jordan was traveling eastbound, he approached stopped traffic on the downslope of US Hwy 190.

Jordan was unable to stop, which resulted in the Kenworth striking multiple vehicles, which triggered a chain reaction causing a total of 16 vehicles to be struck during this crash, according to the initial report, according to Scrantz.

James was the passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.