IPRD millage renewal, Congressional runoff on parish ballot Saturday

Staff Report

Renewal of a property tax for Iberville Parish recreation, along with runoff for a Congressional seat, will comprise a ballot for an election Saturday in Iberville Parish.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. throughout the parish. For more information, call the Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 687-5201.

Voters parishwide will make the choice on renewal for the longstanding 3-mill property tax to support the Iberville Parks and Recreation District, which provides activities for youth and adults throughout the parish.

The park system consists of district, town and neighborhood sites located throughout Iberville Parish.

With future park improvements planned, the recreation district is actively progressing to meet the needs of Iberville Parish, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Some sites offer pavilions, barbecue pits and picnic tables to accommodate family outings and parties. Playground equipment, tennis and basketball courts are special features at many park locations. IPRD has some of the finest baseball and softball field complexes in the state. An In-Line Hockey court is now available at Belleview District Park in Plaquemine.

CONGRESSIONAL RACE

The race for the 2nd Congressional district – which includes the southern and eastern portions of Iberville Parish – pits state Sen. Troy Carter against State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson. Both are Democrats and natives of New Orleans.

Peterson, 51, served until last year as the first woman Chair for the Louisiana Democratic Party. She served as state representative for the 93rd District from 1999 until 2010, when she succeeded Cheryl Gray Evans in Congress.

Carter, 57, has served as District 7 Senator since 2016, when he succeeded David Heitmeier. He also served as state representative for the 102nd District from January 1992 until 1994, and from 1994-2002 as District C New Orleans City Councilman.

The winner will fill the seat vacated by Cedric Richmond, who accepted a Cabinet post with the Biden Administration.