Small disparity seen on vaccinations in Iberville

Staff Report

Statistics released last week by the Louisiana Department of Health show a slight disparity on vaccinations based on race for Iberville Parish.

The statistics show that 50.8 percent of the

White residents in the parish have initiated the vaccine, while 53.49 percent have completed it. The White community comprises 49.3 percent of the parish population.

By comparison, 42.35 percent of the Black population have initiated it and 40.34 percent have completed it. The Black community comprises 50.7 percent of the population.

Percent positivity, meanwhile, has trickled upward to 5.0 percent, but it’s more than half of the number in West Baton Rouge (11.8), where totals have spiked in recent weeks. The percent positivity in Pointe Coupee is 1.70.

Iberville has had 3,766 reported since the LDH began posting the daily totals in March 2020. COVID-19 has also led to 97 confirmed deaths in the parish.

In the number of cases, Black residents in Iberville have accounted for 1,807 cases, while 1,647 have been reported among White residents. The coronavirus death toll among Black residents totals 61, while 35 White residents have died from COVID-19.

VACCINATION

Sites in Iberville include Goudeau’s Pharmacy on 57930 LaBauve Avenue, Lil’ Dave’s Pharmacy on 58608 Belleview Drive, St. Gabriel Health Clinic on 5760 Monticello Street in St. Gabriel, Viallon Drug Co. on 32555 Bowie Street in White Castle and Walmart Pharmacy on 59690 Belleview Drive in Plaquemine.

TESTING

Region II, which includes Iberville Parish, has two testing sites, both in Baton Rouge. One site is at the LSU Student Union Building on 254 South Stadium Drive, while Southern University will offer testing at F.G. Clark Activity Center on 801 Harding Boulevard.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week.