Plaquemine citywide clean-up set for Saturday, after two delays

Staff Report

Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves and other city officials are keeping their fingers crossed that the third time will be the charm for the citywide clean-up.

After two rain delays, the city hopes weather conditions will finally cooperate for the project, which will take place on Saturday, May 1.

The clean-up is being held in in preparation for the Cleanest City Contest judging in early May.

Numerous organizations have volunteered to join the clean-up from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Any group interested should call the Mayor’s Office at 687-3116, and individuals can just go to the old City Warehouse on Capt. T.T. Harris St. at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The City will provide supplies. In addition, the city will also have three dumpster locations available for residents to discard trash, junk and yard waste.

The dumpster locations are Potter’s Field at the corner of Marshall St. and Capt. T.T. Harris, Fort Area Park on Canal Street and the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park parking lot on Foundry St. Hazardous materials will not be allowed in the dumpsters.

Residents are being asked to do their part by cleaning, mowing, weeding and beautifying their property. Meanwhile, City crews are working hard to pick up litter and beautify public spaces for the Cleanest City judging.

In addition, Mayor Ed Reeves Jr. and the Board of Selectmen are acting to enforce city ordinances against blight by ordering junk vehicles and trash be removed from private property, and that dilapidated houses either be repaired or torn down. In the last two months alone, the City Inspector’s Office has acted on more than 40 houses and more than 150 junk vehicles with the support of the Board.

The city placed third in the state in the Cleanest City Contest in 2019 and the contest was not held in 2020 due to COVID. “We want to win state in 2021, but the City cannot do it without residents help,” Reeves said.

“We thank all the organizations that have joined the City Clean Up,” Reeves said. “We cannot do this without the community’s help, and they have stepped up.” The organizations volunteering so far include the Plaquemine Garden Club, St. John School, Knights of Columbus Council 970, Plaquemine Service League, Westside Master Gardeners, Dow Chemical Co., Plaquemine Main Street Program, Plaquemine Lions Club, Girls Scouts, Cub Scouts Pack 21, Boy Scouts, St. John Church, the FAA and 4-H Clubs of the Iberville Math, Science and Arts Academy West, and Tri-City Charm School.