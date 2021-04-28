Voters approve renewal of tax to support IPRD

Staff Report

Voters gave a thumbs up at the polls on Saturday to the agency that provides recreational activities and facilities for towns and neighborhoods across Iberville Parish.

The 10-year renewal of a 3-mill property tax to fund the Iberville Parks and Recreation District gained approval from voters during the April 24 election.

The measure passed on a total of 1,514 votes (54 percent), according to unofficial results after the election Saturday. The renewal drew 1,311 votes (46 percent).

The park system consists of district, town and neighborhood sites located throughout Iberville Parish.

Some sites offer pavilions, barbecue pits and picnic tables to accommodate family outings and parties. Playground equipment, tennis and basketball courts are special features at many park locations. IPRD has some of the finest baseball and softball field complexes in the state. An In-Line Hockey court is now available at Belleview District Park in Plaquemine.

With future park improvements planned, the recreation district is actively progressing to meet the needs of Iberville Parish, according to its Facebook page.